NIKA2: Winged for the fields

AkinAnalytics describes itself as a women-led DeepTech and Defence Technology company. How has your experience as a founder shaped the way the company approaches the technology sectors?

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw ma’am has long inspired me. Her journey showed me that where you begin does not define how far you can build. I never felt being a woman meant I could not enter technology; I was fortunate to grow up with equal opportunities and exposure to technically demanding sectors. Entrepreneurship demands ability, patience, resilience, grit and execution, regardless of gender. I believe founders need not be the best engineer in every discipline. They need clarity, curiosity and the vision to bring the right people together. Technology has no gender, and women should not wait until they know everything before entering DeepTech.



