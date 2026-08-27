Stories of women who claimed their own space

Asked how music helped audiences feel these stories in ways words alone might not, the storyteller offered a reflection that was almost a philosophy of her craft. “Oral storytelling creates the visual of the actual happening, you basically get to vicariously experience what you otherwise would never actually experience. Now, music is again an art form which touches emotions, and it does so in different auditory ways. There is a theory called the Bonny Theory — when we listen to music, our mind visualises. We tend to think of music as something that soothes us, which is all true, but it also has an element of visualisation. So when you have story and music working together, it’s like the warp and the weft — they create a completely different kind of handloom pattern,” concludes the storyteller.