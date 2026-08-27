Sudanese student falls into Hussainsagar lake in Hyderabad, rescued

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old Sudanese student was rescued after accidentally falling into Hussainsagar lake near NTR Gardens in the early hours of Wednesday.

The man was identified as Nazar Adam Badawy Mahadi, a student at Bhagwant University in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Saifabad police, who were on patrol around 4.20 am, noticed Mahadi standing near the grill. He suddenly slipped and fell into the lake. Police personnel immediately responded and used a rope to pull him out safely.

During an enquiry, Mahadi told police that he had come to Hyderabad a few days ago to meet his brother’s friend, who was in the city for medical treatment. He had left his mobile phone at the friend’s house due to low battery and stepped out to visit places in Hyderabad.

Police later verified his passport and visa and found both valid. After completing the necessary formalities, Mahadi was safely handed over to his brother’s friend’s family.