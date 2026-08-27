Telangana government plans to relocate defence asset for Gandhi Sarovar Project

HYDERABAD: The Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) has begun planning the relocation and reconstruction of defence assets at the Artillery Centre, Golconda, after the Ministry of Defence approved the transfer and working permission for 83 acres of defence land for the proposed Gandhi Sarovar project at Bapu Ghat.

The Telangana government plans to develop Gandhi Sarovar and associated infrastructure at the confluence of the Musa and Esi rivulets with the Musi river. Defence assets on the identified AA1 lands will have to be relocated or reconstructed at alternative sites approved by the defence authorities.

MRDCL will appoint consultants to prepare the layout and master plan, architectural and structural designs, detailed project report (DPR), estimates and tender documents. The consultancy will also cover technical support during construction and securing approvals from defence and statutory authorities.

The relocation plan covers about 11,804 sq metres of permanent buildings and 20,450 sq metres of covered structures and sheds, besides 9,254 sq metres of roads, pavements and hard standings and nearly 2 km of road works.