Chided by father for excessive phone use, 17-year-old ends life in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide after stepping in front of a goods train near Huppuguda railway station, reportedly upset after her father reprimanded her over excessive mobile phone use.

According to police, the girl, a Kachiguda resident, frequently spent long hours on her mobile phone and had been admonished by her father several times.

The victim allegedly left home on Tuesday night following the reprimand. Her body was found near Huppuguda railway station around 4 am on Wednesday.

After receiving information from a home guard, railway police reached the spot, identified the girl and informed her family. Police registered a case and further investigation is under way.