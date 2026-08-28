Mini truck rams over BTech students in Hyderabad, two killed, others injured

HYDERABAD: Two BTech students were killed and three others injured after a mini truck allegedly hit a group of students near Guru Nanak College in Ibrahimpatnam on Wednesday night.

According to police, the victims are Asala Harsha Vardhan (17) from Nizamabad, and Morra Shiva Raju (17) from Nirmal. Both were first-year BTech students at Guru Nanak College.

Harsha Vardhan and three fellow students had gone out after dinner. While they were returning, a mini truck allegedly hit them.

Harsha Vardhan died on the spot. Shiva Raju and two other students, Ananthula Akshay Kumar and Kadathala Koumudh Reddy, sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital. However, Shiva Raju succumbed to his injuries.

A 50-year-old passenger travelling in the mini truck, Buri Naraiah, was also injured.