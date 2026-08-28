Taste of Keralam at Mazzo

Hyderabad’s Malayali presence is becoming increasingly visible, not just through its growing community but also through the way Keralam’s food, festivals and traditions are finding a place in the city’s cultural landscape. Onam, in particular, has evolved beyond a celebration confined to Malayali households, with restaurants, hotels, community groups and food enthusiasts across the city coming together to experience the traditional Onam Sadhya.

This year, the city has witnessed an even stronger presence of Onam celebrations, with several Sadhya offerings bringing the flavours and traditions of Keralam to a wider audience. From community gatherings and elaborate sit-down feasts to specially curated restaurant menus and takeaway spreads, the festival has become an increasingly familiar part of Hyderabad’s festive calendar. The traditional banana-leaf meal, with its array of avial, olan, thoran, kaalan, sambar, pickles, chips, pappadam and payasams, offers diners a wholesome introduction to Keralam’s rich culinary heritage.