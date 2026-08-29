Bihar city managers laud HYDRAA’s efforts to protect Hyderabad’s water bodies

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA’s efforts to protect, restore and rejuvenate Hyderabad’s water bodies came in for appreciation from a team of city managers from Bihar, including IAS officers, who visited the city for the Leadership Development Programme for Managing Urban Transformations organised by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad.

The officials visited Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally on Friday to study the HYDRAA initiatives on lake conservation, restoration and environmental protection.

HYDRAA officials explained the various stages of Nalla Cheruvu’s development, from the removal of encroachments to the ongoing restoration and development works. They also briefed the team on the lake’s role in managing rainwater in an area surrounded by thousands of residential units and dominated by concrete structures.

The officials said the lake provides a natural pathway for rainwater and helps reduce the risk of flooding in the locality.