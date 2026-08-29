CREDAI Hyderabad seeks cut in permit mortgage

HYDERABAD: CREDAI Hyderabad on Friday sought the state government’s intervention to remove the 10% building permit mortgage requirement for real estate projects or reduce it to 5%, saying the move would release capital for developers. The demand was raised at the inauguration of the CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show 2026 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, featuring more than 300 RERA-approved projects from over 60 developers.

The three-day event, themed Rate Aagadhu, Demand Thaggadhu, was inaugurated by Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju. Being held from August 28 to 30, the property show brings together developers, financial institutions and other stakeholders, with projects from across Hyderabad being showcased to prospective homebuyers.

CREDAI Hyderabad president N Jaideep Reddy also sought the release of mortgage components, particularly the NALA-linked component. He said there was already a policy direction to release 5% for earlier approvals while retaining the remaining 5% and urged the government to expedite its implementation.

He also sought a mechanism allowing developers to pay the applicable NALA fee along with the building approval process, saying it would bring greater efficiency and clarity to the system.

Jaju said Hyderabad was witnessing strong growth in its business environment, generating increasing interest in the city and Telangana. He said real estate and property development were important components of economic growth and assured that the government would work with the industry to promote trustworthy and transparent development.

“We will continue to work collectively to ensure that the sector remains a strong growth driver for Telangana and contributes towards realising the vision of Telangana 2047,” he said.