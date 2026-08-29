Cyberabad Municipal Corporation fine-tunes plans to push sustainable waste management

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) is planning a city-wide waste management and awareness campaign to improve source segregation, curb open dumping and boost citizen participation in cleanliness initiatives across its 76 wards.

Serving around 12.27 lakh households, the CMC generates 900-1,000 tonnes of municipal waste daily. Key SWM gaps identified include low source segregation, mixed waste transport, poor recycling awareness, open dumping, and persistent GVPs.

Improper disposal of sanitary, domestic hazardous, e-waste and biomedical waste has also emerged as a concern. The CMC plans to engage specialised agencies to strengthen source segregation, public participation, operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.