Festival rush swells crowds at bus stations across Telangana

HYDERABAD: Major bus stations across Telangana witnessed a heavy rush on Friday as residents headed home for Raksha Bandhan and the extended weekend. Jubilee Bus Station (JBS), Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), LB Nagar and Uppal saw large crowds from Thursday evening, with routes to Medak, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Kamareddy particularly busy.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) deployed around 5,000 special bus services to meet the festival demand. The services will run until August 31, with about 240 more buses than during the corresponding period last year.

However, passengers complained that fares on special services were up to 50% higher than normal. Some said they learnt about the revised fares only while boarding.

A senior TGSRTC official said the corporation is permitted to charge up to 1.5 times the normal fare on festival specials under GO No 16, issued in 2003. The additional fare helps cover fuel and maintenance costs.