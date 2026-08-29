Hyderabad leads in home sales area, sees deals worth Rs 53K cr

HYDERABAD: The residential market in Hyderabad maintained its strong momentum in the first half of 2026, with home sales valued at Rs 52,913 crore, according to the CRE Matrix Housing Report for H1 2026.

The city ranked third in India by residential sales value, behind Bengaluru and Mumbai. However, it led major markets in the area of homes sold, with nearly 60 million sq ft absorbed between January and June.

Homebuyers also spent more per property, with the average ticket size rising 10% year-on-year from Rs 1.85 crore in H1 2025 to Rs 2.03 crore in H1 2026. The average home sold measured around 2,300 sq ft, highlighting the continued preference for larger dwellings.

Developers responded with increased supply, launching 49,656 units during H1 2026, up from 36,224 units a year earlier.

The expanding office sector in the city remains a key driver of housing demand. The city has around 170 million sq ft of operational office space, with another 103 million sq ft under construction. About 7 million sq ft was leased during H1 2026. The report said continued office expansion and job creation could generate additional housing demand over the next five years.