Hyderabad leads in home sales area, sees deals worth Rs 53K cr

HYDERABAD: The residential market in Hyderabad maintained its strong momentum in the first half of 2026, with home sales valued at Rs 52,913 crore, according to the CRE Matrix Housing Report for H1 2026.
The city ranked third in India by residential sales value, behind Bengaluru and Mumbai. However, it led major markets in the area of homes sold, with nearly 60 million sq ft absorbed between January and June.
Homebuyers also spent more per property, with the average ticket size rising 10% year-on-year from Rs 1.85 crore in H1 2025 to Rs 2.03 crore in H1 2026. The average home sold measured around 2,300 sq ft, highlighting the continued preference for larger dwellings.
Developers responded with increased supply, launching 49,656 units during H1 2026, up from 36,224 units a year earlier.
The expanding office sector in the city remains a key driver of housing demand. The city has around 170 million sq ft of operational office space, with another 103 million sq ft under construction. About 7 million sq ft was leased during H1 2026. The report said continued office expansion and job creation could generate additional housing demand over the next five years.
However, unsold inventory rose 21% year-on-year to 1,42,722 units, translating into an overhang of about 29 months. The report noted that this figure does not represent immediate supply, as much of the inventory is still under construction.
Only 29,586 unsold units, or 21%, are ready for occupation or expected to be completed in 2026. Another 59,360 units are due for completion in 2027-28, while 53,776 are scheduled for 2029 or later, giving the market more time to absorb the stock.
Higher-value homes also account for a significant share of the inventory, with nearly half of unsold units priced above Rs 1.5 crore and around 30% priced between Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.5 crore. The North West macro-market dominated sales, contributing about 73% of residential sales value. Meanwhile, the South West market’s share rose from 10% in H1 2022 to 17% in H1 2026.
Overall, the report points to a market where demand, supply, home sizes and transaction values are all expanding, with Hyderabad’s office sector expected to remain a key source of residential demand.