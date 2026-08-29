KNRUHS Hyderabad release merit list for MBBS and BDS admissions

HYDERABAD: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Friday released the final merit list for candidates seeking MBBS and BDS admissions under the Competent Authority (Convenor) quota for 2026-27.

The university also announced the first phase of MBBS counselling for government and private unaided minority and non-minority medical colleges in Telangana.

Candidates can register web options from 6 am on August 29 to noon on September 1 through the designated counselling website.

Candidates who skip web options or fail to join an allotted seat will be barred from further counselling. Those allotted seats must pay a Rs 12,000 university fee, download the allotment order and report to the college with original certificates.