Weaving tradition, inspiring a new generation

How does it feel to receive the National Award?

This award is because of everyone. It is not only my work but also the effort of every person who has worked with me. The appreciation and recognition I received encouraged me, and the National Award has taken that recognition further. I hope this award inspires more people to come forward and learn this skill.



How did your journey begin?

Weaving is a skill that was passed down to me by my grandfather. As far back as I can remember, we were weaving. We would wake up around 3 am, work on the looms and then go to school. The clothes we made were often what we wore for festivals. This was our livelihood, and if my grandfather could not weave, there would have been nothing left for us. My father never allowed us to see the difficulties he faced as a weaver. Today, around 250 people work with me and earn their livelihood through weaving. We regularly come to cities and participate in exhibitions to showcase our work. In Srikakulam, with the guidance of Ramesh Ramanatham, we have also started working with red cotton, with around 40 people currently involved in it. The Weavers’ Service Centre appreciated my samples and recommended my name for the National Award. That is how my work received recognition. I have also worked on ‘Jamdani cotton Kandi’, a weave associated with Srikakulam that has gained recognition beyond India.

