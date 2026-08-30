Hyderabad scientists turning a climate problem into a fuel solution

HYDERABAD: Carbon dioxide is usually the problem, but Hyderabad scientists have developed a machine learning tool that could aid in the process of turning it into dimethyl ether (DME), a fuel that can be used as a diesel alternative or blended with LPG. The tool can predict which catalyst combinations are most likely to work, potentially reducing years of trial-and-error in laboratories.

Researchers at CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) have developed a machine learning framework to speed up the search for catalysts that can convert carbon dioxide into DME. The framework predicts how different catalyst compositions and operating conditions could affect the amount of carbon dioxide converted and the quantity of DME produced.

The study was authored by Ganesh Kumar Ramachandran, Banoth Upendar, Reddi Kamesh, Ashok Jangam, Sreepriya Vedantam and Venugopal Akula of CSIR-IICT. For the study, researchers compiled 330 experimental results from 39 peer-reviewed studies. They used 16 factors, including catalyst characteristics and reaction conditions, to train and test several machine learning models.

A Gradient Boosted Regression Tree (GBRT) model performed best. When tested on data it had not previously seen, it achieved scores of 0.92 for predicting carbon dioxide conversion and 0.94 for predicting DME selectivity, indicating a high level of predictive accuracy.

The researchers found that reaction temperature, pressure and the Si/Al ratio of the acid catalyst were among the most important factors affecting performance.

Importantly, the model uses information available before a catalyst is made, such as the elemental composition of active and promoter metals and properties of the catalyst support. This means researchers could potentially screen promising catalyst combinations on a computer before making them in a laboratory, reducing the number of experiments required.