Hyderabad set for 15th edition of NMDC marathon today

HYDERABAD: The city is set to host the 15th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon on Sunday, with thousands of runners expected to take part.

The full and half marathons will start from People’s Plaza on Necklace Road at 4.30 am and 5.30 am, respectively. Both routes will pass Hussainsagar, Raj Bhavan Road, KBR Park, Jubilee Hills Road No. 45, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Biodiversity Junction and the University of Hyderabad before finishing at Gachibowli Stadium. The 10K run will start from HITEX Exhibition Centre at 7.15 am, merge with the marathon route near IKEA Circle and finish at Gachibowli Stadium.

Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar, NMDC Director (Personnel) Krishna Kumar Thakur and others will flag off the full marathon, while GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan and representatives of NMDC, IDFC FIRST Bank and Hyderabad Runners will flag off the half marathon.

The 10K Run will be flagged off by Cyberabad police commissioner M Ramesh, CMC Commissioner G Srijana, NMDC director (Technical) Vinay Kumar and representatives of IDFC FIRST Bank and Hyderabad Runners.

The prize distribution is scheduled for 9 am.