HYDRAA: No immersion in ‘ecological key’ Kapra Lake

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath has ruled out immersion of Ganesh idols in Kapra lake, citing its importance as an urban wetland and vital biodiversity habitat. He appealed to mandap organisers and devotees to cooperate with efforts to preserve the lake’s ecological character.

Ranganath inspected the ongoing development and restoration works at Kapra lake on Saturday and interacted with local representatives of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee (BGUS). He explained the need to prevent activities that could adversely affect the lake’s biodiversity.

He suggested that small Ganesh idols could be immersed in the baby pond adjacent to the lake, while alternative arrangements should be explored for larger idols. He stressed that Kapra lake was not merely a water body but an important ecological asset that needed to be preserved.

Ranganath said Kapra lake had been recognised as an urban wetland by the Central Government and was an important habitat for more than 470 migratory bird species arriving from different parts of the world, including Australia and Europe. During his visit, he also viewed a photo exhibition showcasing migratory birds visiting the lake.

He said the lake was being developed with a focus on floodwater storage, groundwater recharge, biodiversity conservation and protection of bird habitats. HYDRAA is taking up development measures for the approximately 113-acre lake to restore its ecological and environmental significance.

Ranganath noted that nearly 70 per cent of the lake area comprised private patta lands, but the landowners had come forward to cooperate with restoration and development works. He appreciated their support and urged all stakeholders to work together to protect the water body.

Referring to the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, he said demarcation of wetland boundaries, prevention of encroachments and protection of water bodies from pollution were essential for effective conservation.