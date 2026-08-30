Moosarambagh bridge inauguration on Aug 31 by Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: The newly constructed bridge across the Musi River at Moosarambagh is set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on August 31.

Meanwhile, GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan on Saturday inspected the bridge, its approaches and allied infrastructure and reviewed arrangements for opening it to traffic.

Karnan directed officials to complete all pending works, including road approaches, safety measures, lighting, pedestrian facilities and other finishing works, before the inauguration.

Constructed at an estimated cost of `52 crore, the bridge is aimed at improving connectivity and easing traffic movement between Amberpet and Moosarambagh. It is expected to reduce travel time and ease congestion on existing routes.

The 400-metre-long bridge is 14.5 metres wide and has been designed to facilitate smooth vehicular movement across the Musi. Footpaths measuring 3.5 metres in width have also been provided for safe pedestrian movement.