26,500 runners take part in Hyderabad marathon

HYDERABAD: Around 26,500 runners took part in the 15th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon held across the city on Saturday and Sunday. The event featured full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K and inclusive run categories.

Of the total participants, 11,000 competed in the full and half marathons and elite categories, while nearly 9,000 took part in the 10K on Sunday. Another 6,500 participated in the 5K and inclusive run categories held on Saturday.

Organised by the Hyderabad Runners Society and IDFC FIRST Bank, the event introduced the inclusive run category for the first time, with around 300 differently abled participants taking part.

Another highlight was the participation of 184 tribal youth from Chhattisgarh, where NMDC operates mining projects. Organisers said the initiative was aimed at identifying and encouraging running talent among tribal communities.