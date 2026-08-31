AIMIM worker stabbed to death by gang in Hyderabad

An AIMIM worker was stabbed to death by a group of men near his residence in Hyderabad’s Vattepally area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when Mahboob Ali, in his mid-50s, was attacked with knives by a group of five people.

According to a preliminary investigation, the attackers were allegedly hired by a relative of the deceased, a police official said. The exact motive behind the killing is still being investigated.

Ali sustained severe bleeding injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Police have formed teams to track down the accused, who fled the scene after the attack.