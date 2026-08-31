AIMIM worker stabbed to death by gang in Hyderabad

An AIMIM worker was stabbed to death by a group of men near his residence in Hyderabad’s Vattepally area, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday night when Mahboob Ali, in his mid-50s, was attacked with knives by a group of five people.
According to a preliminary investigation, the attackers were allegedly hired by a relative of the deceased, a police official said. The exact motive behind the killing is still being investigated.
Ali sustained severe bleeding injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.
Police have formed teams to track down the accused, who fled the scene after the attack.
AIMIM MLA Mohammed Mubeen visited Ali’s residence and offered condolences to his bereaved family. In a post on X, Mubeen expressed shock over the “brutal murder” and called for strict and immediate action against those responsible.
The MLA later visited Falaknuma Police Station and urged the authorities to ensure that the accused were arrested and brought to justice.
Mubeen also called on the Telangana government and Hyderabad Police to strengthen patrolling, crack down on anti-social elements and take stringent action against violent crime and the drug menace.
A murder case was registered at Falaknuma Police Station based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s son. Further investigation is underway, police said.
(With inputs from PTI)