Cyberabad Municipal Corporation wants to make fuel from tree waste

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) has proposed a green waste to bio-briquette processing plant to convert tree-pruning and horticultural waste into renewable industrial fuel.

The plant will process tree-pruning waste, horticultural waste, avenue plantation residues and other biodegradable green waste into bio-briquettes, which can be used as an alternative industrial fuel. It is aimed at reducing open burning and dumping of green waste in landfills while turning it into a commercially useful product. The facility, proposed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, will initially process at least 5 tonnes of green waste a day, officials said.

CMC sources said the plant’s capacity could be expanded depending on the volume of green waste generated within the corporation’s limits. The project is also envisaged as a circular-economy initiative, with revenue expected from the sale of bio-briquettes and potentially from carbon credits.

Under the proposed arrangement, the CMC will provide suitable land, facilitate the supply of municipal green waste and support electricity connections and necessary administrative and statutory clearances. The selected private partner will design, install and commission the plant, besides providing machinery, equipment and manpower. It will operate and maintain the facility, process the waste, ensure quality and environmental compliance and market the finished bio-briquettes.