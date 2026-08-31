Fake Pahalgam case traps duo in four-month digital arrest in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 71-year-old retired SBI employee and his wife from Malakpet lost Rs 64 lakh after fraudsters allegedly kept them under digital arrest for more than four months, claiming he was linked to the Pahalgam attack case.

The ordeal began on April 9, when the retired employee received a call from a person claiming to represent a private bank. The caller told him that Rs 1.06 lakh was outstanding on a credit card allegedly issued in his name in Mumbai. He later received more calls informing him that a criminal case had been registered against him.

He was then connected via WhatsApp video call to a man posing as an IPS officer, who claimed that the victim’s name had surfaced in the Pahalgam attack case involving one Sandeep Kumar.

The fraudsters appeared to have access to detailed information about the family.

They referred to the victim’s grandson living in the US and his daughter’s daily commute, and threatened to implicate the grandson in a drug case if the couple failed to cooperate.

Fearing for their family, the couple followed the instructions. On April 10, the victim transferred Rs 2 lakh.

The fraudsters kept him on frequent calls and video calls, monitoring his movements and even asking who had visited the house.