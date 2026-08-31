Man posing as trustee dupes Hyderabad hospital of Rs 50L

HYDERABAD: Fraudsters allegedly impersonating a trustee of a private charitable trust hospital in Hyderabad duped the institution of `50 lakh through WhatsApp.

According to the complaint filed by the general manager (Finance), the manager received WhatsApp messages on August 28 from an unknown number using the trustee’s photograph as its display picture.

Believing the messages were from the trustee, the manager shared details of funds held in the hospital’s various bank accounts. The impersonator then instructed him to transfer `50 lakh to a bank account.

Acting on the instructions, the manager submitted a letter to the hospital’s bank along with the cheque number, requesting the transfer.

The bank processed the transaction and Rs 50 lakh was transferred from the hospital’s account. The manager subsequently informed the person on WhatsApp about the transaction.

The following day, the impersonator contacted him again and instructed him to transfer another Rs 1 crore to a different bank account. The manager said the cheque for the previous transaction was still pending the trustee’s signature, but the caller continued to insist on the fresh transfer.

The repeated demands raised the manager’s suspicion. He contacted the actual trustee, following which they realised that the WhatsApp account was being used by an impostor.

The manager then approached Hyderabad cybercrime police, who registered a case. Further probe is on.