Over 4,000 delegates expected for BioAsia ’26 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: BioAsia 2026 event is all set to kick off in Hyderabad on Tuesday with participation of over 4,000 delegates and representatives from 500 companies worldwide.

The two-day event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at 9.30 am.

The 2025 edition, held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), drew around 3,000 delegates and featured an exhibition space spanning nearly 7,000 sq m.

With an expected increase in the number of participants this year, the venue has been shifted to Hall 4 at HITEX Exhibition Center. The exhibition footprint has been scaled up to 9,000 sq m.

Themed “TechBio Unleashed: AI, Automation & the Biology Revolution,” BioAsia 2026 will spotlight the convergence of technology and life sciences. The event will feature over 175 exhibitors from pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medtech, digital health and advanced manufacturing sectors.

To foster entrepreneurship and innovation, the summit will host a Startup Pavilion showcasing 40 emerging ventures, an Innovation Pavilion featuring 16 exhibitors highlighting breakthrough technologies and R&D advancements, and participation from 22 MSMEs, reinforcing support for small and medium enterprises.

The conference will also see keynote addresses from global leaders, including Prof Bruce Levine of the University of Pennsylvania, Dr Howard Y Chang of Amgen, and Pushmeet Kohli of Google DeepMind. Discussions will focus on AI-driven drug discovery, biomanufacturing and advanced therapeutic modalities.

Leading multinational companies such as Novartis, Eli Lilly, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sanofi, MSD and Miltenyi Biotec will be participating, alongside Indian industry leaders such as Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Biocon Biologics.