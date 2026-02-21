Idli steamer blast injures four at eatery in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Four workers were injured after an idli steamer exploded in the kitchen of Chutneys, a well-known eatery, at LB Nagar on Friday afternoon.

Police said three workers from Chhattisgarh sustained burn injuries, while another worker suffered a head injury after being struck by an iron utensil.

The injured have been identified as Jogeshwar (20), Daya (23) and Sumith (21), who sustained burn injuries, and Sunil (21), who suffered a head injury. One of the workers sustained about 30% burns, while the other two suffered around 15% burns.

All four were shifted to a nearby private hospital in NTR Nagar. Police said they are out of danger and undergoing treatment.

According to police sources, the blast occurred as pressure inside the steamer built up uncontrollably.