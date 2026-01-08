Lekha Prajapati: What happens between ‘action’ and ‘cut’ is surreal

Hyderabad has a way of embracing people — not loudly, but with warmth that lingers. For actress Lekha Prajapati, the city has quietly become more than just a shooting destination. It is where work, affection, and familiarity intersect.
“I’m a North Indian, but the way Hyderabad has accepted me — with open arms — has been incredible,” Lekha says, speaking with the ease of someone who no longer feels like an outsider. From film events to long shooting schedules, the city keeps calling her back. “I love the food, I love the people. And honestly, Hyderabadi biryani is unbeatable,” she adds with a laugh. That sense of belonging mirrors where she currently finds herself professionally — rooted in a project that carries deep cultural memory for Indian television audiences.
For Lekha Prajapati, joining CID Season 2 was never just about signing onto another show. It was about stepping into a legacy that generations grew up with. “CID isn’t just a show — it’s part of our childhood. We’ve all grown up hearing ‘Kuch toh gadbad hai’ and watching Daya sir break doors. So when I first came on board, it genuinely felt like stepping into history,” she shares.
What made the experience even more humbling was sharing screen space with veterans who have lived and breathed the show for decades. Lekha speaks with admiration about ACP Pradyuman, portrayed by actor Shivaji Satam. She expresses, “He joined the show when he was in his late 20s or early 30s, and today, in his 70s, his energy is unmatched. On set, we have to keep up with him. That itself is inspiring.”
Though CID Season 2 is now off-air, the connection between the show and its audience remains strong, now finding new viewers as it continues to stream on SonyLIV. She notes that the love the show has received over the years can never fade.
Having essayed the role of Inspector Kritika, one of the youngest officers on the team, beneath the uniform, Kritika brings not just authority, but levity. “She’s a serious cop, but she also brings humour into a very intense, crime-driven space. Since I’m the youngest officer, a lot of the banter and comic moments come from my character. It adds a slice of life to the show. CID deals with murders, kidnappings, and bomb blasts. So a little humour helps humanise the team,” she expresses.
While crime dramas often demand emotional depth, Lekha reveals that CID required a different kind of preparation. From posture to movement, everything had to reflect authority. “An officer’s walk, the way you enter a crime scene, how you stand — you can’t slouch, you can’t stand casually. Your shoulders have to be broad, your spine erect,” she highlights.
Weapon training was another first. “This was the first time I used a gun on screen. You’re taught how to hold it, where it should be directed, and the respect a weapon demands. You never cross a dead body, you never treat it casually,” she notes.
The impact has extended beyond the set. “Even in real life now, I stand differently. I don’t lean on one leg anymore. My posture has completely changed,” she says, smiling.
For Lekha, the most fulfilling part of acting lies in the moments the audience never sees. She further reflects, “What happens between ‘action’ and ‘cut’ is surreal. It’s emotional, spiritual — something only people in the creative industry truly understand.”
She is quick to dismantle the illusion of glamour. She expresses, “Films and shows are not made by actors alone. It takes a village — direction teams, technicians, spot dadas, makeup artists, lighting crews. Filmmaking is collective art. Anyone who thinks they can do it alone is bluffing.”
Whether it’s for shoots, events, or collaborations, the city continues to play a central role in Lekha’s journey. “Hyderabad has become my second home. Even though I’m not fluent in the language, the audience has always been kind and supportive,” she concludes.