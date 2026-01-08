Lekha Prajapati: What happens between ‘action’ and ‘cut’ is surreal

What made the experience even more humbling was sharing screen space with veterans who have lived and breathed the show for decades. Lekha speaks with admiration about ACP Pradyuman, portrayed by actor Shivaji Satam. She expresses, “He joined the show when he was in his late 20s or early 30s, and today, in his 70s, his energy is unmatched. On set, we have to keep up with him. That itself is inspiring.”