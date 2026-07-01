Beyond the White Coat: How Doctors Care for Themselves While Caring for Others

Dr Ramesh Gudapati, senior consultant and HOD, interventional cardiology

I work six days a week and usually take an off on Sunday. My day begins around 8 am with inpatient rounds, followed by outpatient consultations. Around 4 pm we begin procedures, and most days I work for nearly 12 to 13 hours. The difference between cardiology and many other professions is that we constantly interact with patients who are anxious, critically ill or facing life-threatening heart conditions. Seeing someone recover after a complex procedure and watching the relief on their face provides instant gratification. That feeling keeps us motivated to continue. To stay healthy, I try to exercise at least four or five days a week, even when my schedule is demanding. Weekends are dedicated to workouts whenever possible. Eating healthy is equally important. One case I will never forget involved a 65-year-old man who had only a one percent chance of survival. While he was being treated, his 32-year-old son died in an accident, leaving behind two children and his wife. The father survived his heart condition and went on to raise his grandchildren. Cases like these stay with you for life.