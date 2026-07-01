Beyond the White Coat: How Doctors Care for Themselves While Caring for Others

Medicine is a profession built on long hours, high-pressure decisions and immense emotional responsibility. Every day, doctors witness joy, grief, hope and heartbreak, often within the span of a single shift. While they dedicate themselves to caring for others, their own well-being can easily take a back seat. On the occasion of National Doctors’ Day on July 1, Shreya Veronica spoke to doctors across specialities to understand what life beyond the hospital looks like.
Dr Ramesh Gudapati, senior consultant and HOD, interventional cardiology
I work six days a week and usually take an off on Sunday. My day begins around 8 am with inpatient rounds, followed by outpatient consultations. Around 4 pm we begin procedures, and most days I work for nearly 12 to 13 hours. The difference between cardiology and many other professions is that we constantly interact with patients who are anxious, critically ill or facing life-threatening heart conditions. Seeing someone recover after a complex procedure and watching the relief on their face provides instant gratification. That feeling keeps us motivated to continue. To stay healthy, I try to exercise at least four or five days a week, even when my schedule is demanding. Weekends are dedicated to workouts whenever possible. Eating healthy is equally important. One case I will never forget involved a 65-year-old man who had only a one percent chance of survival. While he was being treated, his 32-year-old son died in an accident, leaving behind two children and his wife. The father survived his heart condition and went on to raise his grandchildren. Cases like these stay with you for life.
Dr Hemasree Garlapati, consultant obstetrician and cosmetic gynaecologist
My day starts at 6 am with a walk. I have a two-year-old daughter, so mornings are spent preparing a healthy breakfast that includes eggs, fruits and curd for both of us before dropping her at daycare. I work at the hospital from 9 am to 5 pm and make sure I stay well hydrated throughout the day. After work, I take my daughter to the park because she is at a very active age. We have dinner by 7 pm, and I try to sleep by 9 pm. I see many women struggling with stress because they prioritise their husbands, children and families while neglecting themselves. After becoming mothers, many women lose sight of their own well-being. Take a break whenever you can. Go for a walk, maintain a gratitude journal and ask for help when you need it. It’s perfectly okay not to do everything alone. Every woman experiences guilt at some point. I have cried thinking I wasn’t a good enough mother because I was working. But maintaining a balanced life is important.
Dr Sainath Bhethanabhotla, senior consultant and head, medical oncology
My day usually starts with inpatient rounds, followed by reviewing patients scheduled for chemotherapy and then seeing OPD consultations. Every day is emotionally diverse. I meet newly diagnosed cancer patients, those actively undergoing treatment, survivors who return for follow-up visits, and patients whose treatment options have unfortunately been exhausted. The stress is not because of the patients — we genuinely love caring for them. The biggest challenge is emotional burnout. No matter how experienced you become, telling someone that their disease is no longer curable is never easy. To stay mentally healthy, I believe every doctor should cultivate hobbies. I listen to music, learn music and enjoy creative pursuits such as writing. Creative activities help lighten the emotional burden. Long conversations with family and close friends also make a significant difference. The greatest challenge remains losing young cancer patients. Coping with those losses continues to be emotionally difficult for everyone involved. The long-term answer lies in early detection. Until then, these challenges will continue.
Dr G Veda Prakash, senior consultant, orthopaedic surgeon
My day starts between 5 and 6 am. Most mornings I play badminton for about 40 minutes to an hour before heading to the hospital. I usually perform one or two surgeries in the morning before seeing outpatients, and my workday ends around 6 or 7 pm, four or five days a week. One or two days every week, I volunteer at a charitable hospital. Once or twice a month, I also visit Saksham in Amberpet, where we provide free physiotherapy, speech therapy and rehabilitation services for children with multiple disabilities. For me, stress is a conflict between the heart and the mind. Working late at charitable hospitals doesn’t tire me because it gives me immense satisfaction. I studied in a government medical college, and I believe society has contributed to my education in many ways. Volunteering is my way of giving back. When you begin to see every patient as your own family member, that sense of purpose naturally relieves stress. One of my biggest professional challenges was adapting to India’s healthcare system after working in England, where healthcare is largely free. Learning to optimise patient care without compromising quality required a completely different mindset.
Dr Potluri Lakshmi Tejaswini, consultant obstetrician & gynaecologist
People often talk about maintaining a perfect work-life balance, but I don’t think that truly exists for doctors. Managing both personal and professional responsibilities requires an army of support. At home, I am fortunate to have my mother-in-law helping care for my daughter, while at the hospital, I have an excellent team. Planning ahead and staying organised helps me manage both worlds. No matter how busy I am, I make sure I work out for about 40 minutes every day. I also spend 10 to 15 minutes meditating and offering prayers. That quiet time helps me manage stress. As obstetricians, we are trained to handle emergencies and critically ill patients. Years of experience and the guidance of exceptional teachers have prepared us for these situations. Stress has become part of the profession, and almost every other case presents a challenge. Staying updated with the latest knowledge helps me face those challenges with confidence. Outside work, I enjoy reading books and spending time with my daughter. We love doing arts and crafts together, and she remains my biggest stress buster.