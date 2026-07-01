Cotton, craft & quiet confidence

At the heart of Jaykirti lies the ancient craft of block printing, and her relationship with it is one of deep, instinctive familiarity. Her colour choices, she admits, are driven by feeling rather than strategy. “Actually, I do what I like,” she says, laughing. The craft itself shapes many of those choices — block printing, she explains, demands lighter grounds. She adds, “You can’t really do it on dark fabrics. So it has to be white or very pastel shades.” What could be a constraint becomes, in her hands, a signature — soft, luminous, immediately recognisable. And when it comes to quality, there are no shortcuts. She highlights, “Every piece goes under me. I check and approve everything. We don’t compromise on quality.”