Hyderabad being considered as Airtel’s second headquarters: Sunil Mittal

HYDERABAD: Industrialist and Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Tuesday said Hyderabad was being considered as Airtel’s second headquarters. He also assured Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that the company would expand its data centre capacity and fibre connectivity.

Mittal called on Revanth at MCHRD Bodhi Pavilion, where the chief minister urged him to explore setting up a large integrated data centre and AI infrastructure campus in Telangana.

Revanth asked Bharti Enterprises to expand Airtel’s digital, cloud, cyber security and AI operations in Hyderabad and expedite the Chandanvelli data centre project, as planned earlier.

The chief minister also requested Mittal to nominate a senior executive to coordinate with the Telangana government on future investments and facilitate the speedy resolution of issues.

During the meeting, Revanth briefed Mittal on reforms in the education sector, the establishment of Young India Skill University, the upgrading of ITIs into Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) and the development of polytechnic colleges.

Mittal also announced that the Bharti Foundation would provide scholarships to students studying in government schools and ATCs.