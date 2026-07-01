Hyderabad cop accused of Rs 3 lakh bribe in ACB case gets bail within a month

HYDERABAD: Barely four weeks after his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau over bribery charges, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) inspector Bathula Mahender (41) was granted bail by the ACB Court in Nampally.

Mahender was arrested on May 31 and remanded to judicial custody. The court granted him bail on June 29. According to the remand case diary, while the complainant was in judicial custody in a criminal case registered in 2025, Mahender allegedly demanded and accepted Rs 2 lakh from the complainant’s father in return for not harassing him in custody and facilitating his bail.

The officer subsequently allegedly demanded Rs 9 lakh from the complainant to avoid harassing him further and to refrain from implicating his family members and friends in the case. The ACB alleged that Mahender accepted Rs 2 lakh from the complainant at Daspalla Hotel in Jubilee Hills on April 28 and another Rs 1 lakh at Niloufer Cafe in Hitec City on May 9.

His first bail petition was rejected on June 16 as the complainant’s statement under Section 183(5) of the BNSS was yet to be recorded. After the statement was recorded, the defence argued that the accused could not be kept in judicial custody indefinitely. After hearing both sides, the court granted Mahender bail.