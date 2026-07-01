Hyderabad cyber crime police book Facebook page admins for AI posts targeting IT minister’s family

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad cyber crime police have registered a case against the administrators of a Facebook page for allegedly posting defamatory and AI-generated content targeting IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and his wife, Endowments Department Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer.

The complaint was lodged by advocate Shashi Bushan Kashe against the administrators of the Facebook page ‘BRS Party Manthani’. He alleged that the page had published defamatory, abusive and AI-generated content against the minister and his wife.

According to the complaint, the posts contained abusive language, derogatory captions, manipulated images, objectionable visuals and malicious insinuations intended to tarnish the dignity, reputation and public image of the couple. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 336(4), 353(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.