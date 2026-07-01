Suryakumar Yadav: I've always focused on playing my natural game

Suryakumar Yadav doesn’t play cricket so much as he reinvents it, shot by shot. There’s no coaching manual for the ramps and scoops that have made him one of the most watched batters in the world right now — just an instinct he’s trusted since long before anyone else did. Ask ten people to describe his batting and you’ll get ten different answers, which is rather the point: he’s spent a career being unrepeatable. And that’s certainly the idea at the heart of his new partnership with De Beers to celebrate natural diamonds in India.
In an exclusive conversation with CE, he talks about that stubborn individuality, what it means to stay genuine in a sport obsessed with formula, and why the idea of something rare and unrepeatable and more.
Asked how he personally connects with the idea of natural diamonds as symbols of rarity and authenticity, SKY doesn’t hesitate to draw a line to his own story. “There’s a certain aura around natural diamonds because they’ve survived so much pressure to become what they are. That kind of resilience is something I can relate to,” he begins, and continues, “That’s what makes natural diamonds special to me, they’re rare, they’re real, and no two are exactly the same. In a similar way, every player has their own journey, their own style, and their own identity. For me, that individuality is something I’ve always valued, and that’s why this association feels very natural.”
The metaphor of pressure and time, central to how diamonds are formed, resonates with him when it comes to his own path in cricket. He reflects, “The journey is similar to how natural diamonds are formed, under pressure, over time, building strength from within. And in the end, that’s what allows them to shine. I think it’s the same with sports, the challenges shape you, and when the moment comes, you’re ready to stand out.”
That sense of authenticity, he explains, extends well beyond the field. Asked what ‘real is rare’ means to him in the context of his career and life, he expresses, “To me, ‘real is rare’ is about being genuine in everything you do. Whether it’s on the field or off, honesty and consistency stand out over time. In my career, I’ve always focused on playing my natural game and not trying to be someone I’m not. That’s what makes any success meaningful. Similarly, natural diamonds are valued because they are unique and I think that’s a great reminder to stay authentic in life as well.”
Finally, when asked how the spirit of individuality, credibility, and consistent excellence relates to his cricket journey, he speaks with the same grounded clarity. “I see a strong connection, especially when it comes to individuality and consistency. My journey has been about trusting my own style and backing it, even though it may be considered unconventional. Credibility comes from performance over time, showing up, and earning that trust step by step. And consistency is what keeps you there,” he concludes.