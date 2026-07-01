Suryakumar Yadav: I've always focused on playing my natural game

Asked how he personally connects with the idea of natural diamonds as symbols of rarity and authenticity, SKY doesn’t hesitate to draw a line to his own story. “There’s a certain aura around natural diamonds because they’ve survived so much pressure to become what they are. That kind of resilience is something I can relate to,” he begins, and continues, “That’s what makes natural diamonds special to me, they’re rare, they’re real, and no two are exactly the same. In a similar way, every player has their own journey, their own style, and their own identity. For me, that individuality is something I’ve always valued, and that’s why this association feels very natural.”