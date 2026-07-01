When Allergies Steal More Than Your Breath

The connection between allergies and sleep is equally important. According to Dr Sai Sundeep Chodisetti, consultant interventional pulmonology & sleep medicine at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills, respiratory allergies often worsen at night. “Most people don’t realise that allergies and sleep are closely connected. When allergens such as pollen, dust mites, mould, or pet dander trigger inflammation in the airways, symptoms often become more troublesome at night. Nasal congestion, post-nasal drip, coughing and wheezing can make it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep,” he explains. Poor sleep can then affect mood, focus, and emotional balance. Highlighting this link, Dr Pragya shares, “One important factor connecting allergies to emotional and cognitive issues is sleep deprivation. The sleeping pattern is disrupted, and slow-wave and REM sleep, which are essential for mood regulation and cognitive repair, are diminished by nasal obstruction, post-nasal drip, and coughing during the night. Improving sleep hygiene and treating allergy symptoms at night frequently results in quick improvements in mood, irritability, and focus.”

The effects are often visible the next day. Speaking about how allergies influence daily functioning, Dr Sundeep highlights, “Allergic rhinitis and asthma are common causes of daytime fatigue, lack of concentration and reduced productivity. Poor sleep affects the brain’s ability to focus, process information and regulate emotions. Children may struggle at school, while adults often report difficulty concentrating at work, persistent tiredness and irritability