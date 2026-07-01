When Allergies Steal More Than Your Breath

Allergies affect millions of people, yet they are often dismissed as nothing more than sneezing, itchy eyes or skin rashes. However, experts say their impact extends far beyond these visible symptoms. Chronic allergies can disrupt sleep, affect emotional well-being, reduce productivity and significantly lower overall quality of life. Many people do not realise that persistent allergies can take a toll on mental health. Explaining how this happens, Dr Pragya Rashmi, consultant psychologist at Yashoda Hospitals, says, “Chronic allergies can affect more than only the skin and respiratory system. Sneezing, nasal congestion, itching, and sinus pressure are among the chronic symptoms of allergic inflammation that produce an ongoing physiological and psychological burden. An increased risk of mood and anxiety symptoms is caused by biological factors (inflammatory cytokines and immune-brain signalling), sleep disturbance, and the daily frustration of managing symptoms. Quality of life can be significantly enhanced by early diagnosis and coordinated treatment that takes into account both allergy disease and mental health.”
The connection between allergies and sleep is equally important. According to Dr Sai Sundeep Chodisetti, consultant interventional pulmonology & sleep medicine at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills, respiratory allergies often worsen at night. “Most people don’t realise that allergies and sleep are closely connected. When allergens such as pollen, dust mites, mould, or pet dander trigger inflammation in the airways, symptoms often become more troublesome at night. Nasal congestion, post-nasal drip, coughing and wheezing can make it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep,” he explains. Poor sleep can then affect mood, focus, and emotional balance. Highlighting this link, Dr Pragya shares, “One important factor connecting allergies to emotional and cognitive issues is sleep deprivation. The sleeping pattern is disrupted, and slow-wave and REM sleep, which are essential for mood regulation and cognitive repair, are diminished by nasal obstruction, post-nasal drip, and coughing during the night. Improving sleep hygiene and treating allergy symptoms at night frequently results in quick improvements in mood, irritability, and focus.”
The effects are often visible the next day. Speaking about how allergies influence daily functioning, Dr Sundeep highlights, “Allergic rhinitis and asthma are common causes of daytime fatigue, lack of concentration and reduced productivity. Poor sleep affects the brain’s ability to focus, process information and regulate emotions. Children may struggle at school, while adults often report difficulty concentrating at work, persistent tiredness and irritability
Children and teenagers can be particularly vulnerable. Discussing the risks, Dr Pragya notes, “Since allergic reactions can disrupt play, sleep, social interactions, and academic performance throughout critical developmental stages, children and teenagers are especially at risk. Long-term sleep disturbances can also affect learning and emotional control. Reducing long-term risk and promoting resilience can be achieved by early detection, family education, and integrated care with pediatric allergy and mental health providers.” Experts also stress the importance of recognising when allergies may be affecting overall well-being. “Certain warning signs should not be ignored. Frequent night-time awakenings, loud snoring caused by nasal blockage, morning headaches, excessive daytime sleepiness, poor concentration and worsening asthma symptoms after dark may indicate that allergies are significantly affecting sleep quantity as well as quality,” Dr Sundeep points out, adding, “The good news is that effective management can make a substantial difference. During peak allergy seasons, experts recommend reducing exposure to triggers by keeping windows closed, using air purifiers, washing bedding regularly and maintaining a dust-free bedroom. Following prescribed treatment plans, including allergy medications or asthma inhalers, is equally important. Healthy sleep habits also play a role. A cool, clean sleeping environment and a consistent bedtime routine can help improve sleep quality.” Managing allergies effectively can make a significant difference. Doctors recommend reducing exposure to triggers, following prescribed treatment plans, maintaining a clean sleeping environment, practising good sleep hygiene, and seeking help early if fatigue, anxiety, or low mood persist. Addressing allergies early not only improves breathing but can also restore restful sleep, better mental health, and a healthier, more productive daily life.