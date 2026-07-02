Decomposed body found during HYDRAA drain desilting operation in Hyderabad's Alwal

HYDERABAD: A decomposed body was recovered during a desilting operation carried out by HYDRAA’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) and Monsoon Emergency Teams at the outlet drain of Mothukula Kunta in Machabollaram, Alwal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, on Wednesday.

The body was discovered while workers were removing accumulated silt and garbage from the stormwater drain using an excavator. While clearing the outlet drain, the excavator unearthed a human body buried beneath the accumulated waste.

The remains were in an advanced state of decomposition, with only skeletal remains and some tissue intact, making identification at the scene impossible. HYDRAA personnel immediately alerted the Alwal police, who reached the spot, shifted the body for postmortem and launched an investigation.

According to preliminary findings, police suspect the body may have been lying in the drain for about 15 days. Efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased and ascertain the cause and circumstances of the death.