Freyr Energy: Powering India’s Rooftops

Excerpts

You started Freyr Energy in 2014, when rooftop solar was far from mainstream. What inspired you to start it?

I’ve been in the sector since 2008, and before that, I spent two years in wind energy. Around that time, the National Solar Mission was launched with ambitious goals for manufacturing and solar capacity. My exposure was primarily to large-scale projects because solar was expensive then. A megawatt of solar required around `60 crore of investment; today it costs roughly Rs 3.5 crore.

Between 2008 and 2013, rooftop solar began gaining traction, mainly among commercial and industrial users. Very few homes adopted it because there was no policy support, no net metering, and very little awareness. Yet the economics already made sense. People could reduce electricity bills through their own power generation systems, but nobody was focusing on making solar accessible to this segment.

By 2013-14, electricity tariffs were rising while solar costs were falling. There was a strong economic case. We realised there was an opportunity to enable anyone, anywhere, to adopt solar and to deliver a standardised customer experience. We wanted to make solar simple and create a uniform journey for customers, much like how digital platforms offer consistent experiences across cities.

We were definitely early. At the time, payback periods were around four to five years; today they’re closer to three or three-and-a-half years. But even then, the economics worked, and we saw an opportunity to build a scalable business around simplifying adoption.