From Khana Khazana to MasterChef Australia: Sanjeev Kapoor on food, television and the joy of cooking

Tell us about Khana Khazana, which entered the Guinness World Records in 2017.

Oh my God! Before it started, everything was new and exciting. The producers handed me a script and told me to memorise it by standing in front of a mirror. I tried, but I wasn’t happy with my expressions. We shot the opening sequence at Juhu Beach before sunrise. The shirt they gave me looked more like a printed raincoat than a shirt. I thought I looked like a joker! After several unsuccessful attempts, I finally told the team, “You’ve tried your way. Now let me do it my way.” I did it in a single take. From that moment onwards, everyone realised I should simply be myself. I decided everything — from what dishes would be cooked to how they would be presented. The show was always fun, although I wasn’t particularly fond of some things, like the wardrobe, makeup or being told to sleep early before shoots. At the time I was working in a hotel, so that wasn’t practical. They even suggested I get a facial, something I had never done before and didn’t particularly enjoy. I hosted Khana Khazana for nearly two decades, so naturally it holds countless wonderful memories.



Which episode remains closest to your heart?

The very first one. Interestingly, I wasn’t even supposed to shoot that day. Someone else couldn’t make it, so I stepped in without any preparation. I created two dishes on the spot, and the episode became incredibly popular. That one episode changed everything that followed. I still remember the very first dish I cooked, and many restaurants remember it too. I believe it not only changed my life but also transformed the way Indians looked at food.

