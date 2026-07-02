Gautam Rode: Confidence Matters More Than Clothes

How do you prepare for demanding characters like Vikram Saluja?

For me, preparation begins with understanding every note given by the director and creators. I’m the kind of actor who rewrites scenes for himself because that helps me understand the layering of the character better. I make detailed notes about how the person walks, sits, speaks, and behaves. Is he arrogant? Is he controlled? What kind of mannerisms does he have? That entire process of building a character from scratch is fascinating to me. Of course, the director and the creative team play a huge role as well. We did workshops together, and there were constant tweaks and discussions. Slowly, Vikram Saluja started taking shape. It requires dedication and passion, but as actors, this is our life. I genuinely love playing characters.

What kind of challenges are you actively seeking in roles today?

This is actually a very exciting phase for me. Earlier, when you worked extensively in television, you would play one role for years. OTT has completely changed that. You may be associated with a project for months, but the actual shoot happens over 20 or 30 days. The preparation process is extensive now — scripts, workshops, rehearsals, costume trials, mock shoots — everything happens before you even reach the set. By then, you’re completely prepared as an actor. I never carry my script on set because I already know not just my lines, but even the opposite actor’s lines.

What’s exciting today is the variety of characters coming my way. The last Netflix show I did had me playing a gay character. Then there’s Vikram Saluja, who is layered and morally complex. I’m also doing another project for Amazon with a completely different shade altogether. As actors, we’re constantly learning through every character. Sometimes, even after intense preparation, a scene surprises you.