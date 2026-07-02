Gautam Rode: Confidence Matters More Than Clothes

From intense prep sessions to discovering unexpected moments on set, actor Gautam Rode is embracing a new phase in his career with Undekhi, with its finale season streaming on SonyLiv. Known for his television work, the actor says the OTT boom has opened doors to layered, unconventional characters that constantly challenge him as a performer. In a candid conversation with CE, Gautam talks about stepping into the complex world of Vikram Saluja, his disciplined acting process, evolving fashion choices, fitness routines, and why he believes actors today are no longer confined by industries or labels.
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How did Undekhi happen for you?
I got a call to audition for Undekhi. I had already seen the first season and really liked the show, so that itself was a huge positive for me. Then they narrated the character of Vikram Saluja to me, and what immediately stood out was how layered and complex he was. I had never played someone like him before. As an actor, that excites me because you know you’re stepping into unfamiliar territory and learning something new. So that became the second big tick mark for me. I auditioned for the role, they loved it, and that’s how I became a part of the show.
How do you prepare for demanding characters like Vikram Saluja?
For me, preparation begins with understanding every note given by the director and creators. I’m the kind of actor who rewrites scenes for himself because that helps me understand the layering of the character better. I make detailed notes about how the person walks, sits, speaks, and behaves. Is he arrogant? Is he controlled? What kind of mannerisms does he have? That entire process of building a character from scratch is fascinating to me. Of course, the director and the creative team play a huge role as well. We did workshops together, and there were constant tweaks and discussions. Slowly, Vikram Saluja started taking shape. It requires dedication and passion, but as actors, this is our life. I genuinely love playing characters.
What kind of challenges are you actively seeking in roles today?
This is actually a very exciting phase for me. Earlier, when you worked extensively in television, you would play one role for years. OTT has completely changed that. You may be associated with a project for months, but the actual shoot happens over 20 or 30 days. The preparation process is extensive now — scripts, workshops, rehearsals, costume trials, mock shoots — everything happens before you even reach the set. By then, you’re completely prepared as an actor. I never carry my script on set because I already know not just my lines, but even the opposite actor’s lines.
What’s exciting today is the variety of characters coming my way. The last Netflix show I did had me playing a gay character. Then there’s Vikram Saluja, who is layered and morally complex. I’m also doing another project for Amazon with a completely different shade altogether. As actors, we’re constantly learning through every character. Sometimes, even after intense preparation, a scene surprises you.
How would you define your personal fashion philosophy?
I love buying clothes. I don’t really party or socialise much, but shopping for clothes is something I genuinely enjoy. My style keeps evolving. Right now, I’m into linen shirts, loose trousers and comfortable footwear like boots or sandals, depending on the outfit. No matter how fashionable something is, if I’m uncomfortable in it, it’ll show on my face. Even in the simplest outfit, confidence matters more.
Acting can be physically and mentally demanding. What does your wellness routine look like?
The gym is honestly my favourite place. If I’m not at home, people know they’ll probably find me there. Fitness and eating right have been a part of my lifestyle since my college days. I’ve had injuries over the years, but they never stopped me from getting back stronger. My approach is very simple — look good, stay fit, and eat right.
Would you be open to working in Telugu cinema?
Absolutely. I’ve actually done a Malayalam film before, though it was more of a special appearance with mostly Hindi dialogues. But yes, I’d definitely be open to doing Telugu films.