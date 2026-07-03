2 sell beef-mixed mutton to eateries in Hyderabad, nabbed

HYDERABAD: H-FAST has busted an alleged meat adulteration racket in Mallepally, where beef was allegedly mixed with goat meat and supplied to several restaurants across the city. Two persons were arrested and about 50 kg of suspected adulterated meat was seized and destroyed, officials said.

The racket was unearthed at Oman Meat Shop near Badi Masjid in Mallepally during a joint operation by H-FAST, the Central Crime Station (CCS), food safety officers, a veterinary doctor and Habeebnagar police on Tuesday. The accused, Mohd Osman and Mohd Jahangir Pasha, were allegedly supplying beef mixed with goat mutton to hotels. They were handed over to Habeebnagar police for further probe.

According to H-FAST, around 50 kg of suspected adulterated meat was seized and disposed of, and legal action has been initiated. Speaking to the media, DCP H-NEW Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said the accused allegedly mixed cheaper beef with costlier goat mutton to increase profits, as goat mutton sells for around Rs 1,000 per kg.

Police suspect that more eateries may have knowingly purchased the adulterated meat and said raids would be conducted as the investigation progresses. Officials warned that anyone found involved in meat adulteration would face legal action.

Habeebnagar Inspector T Purushotham Rao said the accused had been running the shop for the past three years. Meat samples have been sent for laboratory analysis and the investigation is continuing.