Citywide ban on road excavation till monsoon ends

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s roads, already battered by frequent excavation works, may finally get some relief. The GHMC has imposed a citywide ban on fresh road cutting during the monsoon, directing all agencies to restore existing excavated stretches to proper riding quality by July 10 or face action.

The restrictions have been imposed as part of the civic body’s monsoon preparedness plan to minimise traffic disruptions, reduce road damage and improve public safety during the rainy season.

The ban applies to all government departments, public sector utilities and private agencies carrying out road excavation for laying optical fibre cables, water supply and sewerage pipelines, underground power cables and gas pipelines. Agencies covered include the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), TGTRANSCO, TGSPDCL, Bharti Airtel Limited, Bhagyanagar Gas Limited and other utility service providers.

GHMC has directed all agencies to stop taking up fresh road cutting works with immediate effect. It has also instructed them to complete all ongoing excavation works and restore roads and footpaths by July 10 on priority. Restoration must include proper trench filling with stone dust, backfilling, compaction and resurfacing to ensure roads are fully motorable and safe for commuters.

While imposing the restrictions, the GHMC Commissioner has exempted City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects from the seasonal ban, allowing such works to continue until September 30, 2026, considering their public utility nature.