Hyderabad-based startup harnesses AI to develop treatment for psoriasis

HYDERABAD: Acubiosys Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based biotech startup, has developed two artificial intelligence- and nanotechnology-enabled phytomedicines aimed at treating psoriasis and diabetic wound care. The startup, incubated at the BRIC-Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (BRIC-CDFD) Technology Incubator, focuses on developing evidence-based natural and synthetic therapeutics for autoimmune diseases, skin disorders and chronic wound management, such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and diabetic foot ulcers-ailments that often require long-term treatment and continue to pose significant healthcare challenges.

The company says the products are the result of combining AI-assisted drug discovery with nanotechnology and biomedical research to create safer and more targeted therapies.

Its two flagship products-BOCUGL and AZBECO-have already been commercialised. BOCUGL is a patented topical formulation designed for the management of psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and melasma, while AZBECO is a patented wound-care formulation developed to promote faster healing of chronic wounds and diabetic foot ulcers. Both products are manufactured in India under AYUSH regulatory compliance and Good Manufacturing Practices standards.

Acubiosys founder and CEO Srinivas Maddi said the company’s vision is to bridge artificial intelligence, nanotechnology and life sciences to develop affordable, science-backed healthcare solutions that address unmet medical needs. He said access to CDFD’s research facilities enabled the company to carry out critical preclinical studies, including animal studies, while support from the incubator accelerated its journey from research to commercialisation.