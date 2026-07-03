Kamaans in Old City set for Rs 11.86 crore facelift

HYDERABAD: The state government has permitted the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) to appoint a consultant for the restoration of eight historic kamaans in the Old City at an estimated cost of Rs 11.86 crore.

The eight structures identified for restoration are Rani Gunj kamaan (Rs 63 lakh), Sheik Faiz kamaan(Rs 82 lakh), Chatta Bazaar kamaan (Rs 1.4 crore), Dewan Deodi kamaan-I (Rs 2 crore), Dabeerpura kamaan (Rs 1.14 crore), Hussaini Alam kamaan (Rs 55 lakh), Dewan Deodi kamaan-II (Rs 2.38 crore) and Hashmat Gunj kamaan (Rs 2.94 crore). The project will be funded by the HMDA. Over the years, the arches have deteriorated, with portions of plaster falling during the monsoon, posing a risk to residents and commuters, said officials.