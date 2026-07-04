Beyond the brush: Meet prosthetics pro behind B'wood's most convincing transformations

How has the experience been working with Imtiaz Ali on Amar Singh Chamkila and Main Wapas Aaunga?

Working with Imtiaz sir was always on my bucket list. When I got the call from his office, I had goosebumps. During Amar Singh Chamkila, he explained who Chamkila really was. The biggest challenge was transforming Diljit Dosanjh because his personality is completely opposite to Chamkila’s. Diljit has a polished image, while Chamkila was a raw village boy. I told him to trust me, and thankfully every look worked well. Imtiaz sir allows every technician to bring their creativity to the table. He guides you but never limits your ideas. He’s an incredible team leader, and because of that every department delivers its best work. At our first meeting, I promised him I would do my best. He smiled and said, ‘Everyone says that. We’ll see on set.’ When the shoot ended, he hugged me and said, ‘Soamaa, you were the best.’ That confidence and respect meant everything to me. Later, I worked on a web series with his brother Arif Ali and then Main Wapas Aaunga. Now, whenever we’re on set, he introduces me to actors by saying, ‘Soamaa is the best for her job.’ For me, that appreciation from Imtiaz sir is an award in itself.