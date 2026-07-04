Hyderabad ED auctions plane in Ponzi case for Rs 3 crore

HYDERABAD: In a first for the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Hyderabad, the agency has auctioned a seized Hawker 800A aircraft for Rs 3 crore. The aircraft was sold through MSTC Limited on July 1. The aircraft was seized on March 7, 2025, during a search at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in a money laundering case against Amardeep Kumar, Capital Protection Force Pvt. Ltd. and others.

The ED said the seizure was confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on August 18, 2025. The agency later obtained permission under the PMLA Rules to auction the aircraft, following an order passed by the Adjudicating Authority on November 20, 2025.

The money laundering case stems from three FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing, Cyberabad, against Hyderabad-based Capital Protection Force Pvt. Ltd., its CMD Amardeep Kumar and others. According to the ED, the accused allegedly ran a bogus invoice discounting scheme and cheated investors of about `792 crore by promising high returns despite carrying out no genuine invoice discounting business.

The ED has also arrested Sandeep Kumar, brother of Amardeep Kumar, chartered accountant Sharad Chandra Toshniwal and Falcon Invoice Discounting CEO Aryan Singh Chhabra. A prosecution complaint was filed before the jurisdictional court on September 29, 2025.

The agency said the `3 crore realised from the auction will be used for restitution to genuine investors, subject to permission from the Special Court under the PMLA.

The ED said it would continue to trace, attach and confiscate proceeds of crime, prosecute offenders and facilitate restitution of assets to victims.