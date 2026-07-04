Monika Shergill: South India is a strategic growth engine for Netflix

Tell us about the Super Subbu.

We have been working on Super Subbu for the last year and a half, and we are incredibly excited about it. It tackles a very unusual subject, but it does so in a warm, charming and accessible way. You won’t even realise that director Malik Ram and his team have taken an awkward or unconventional topic and presented it in such an enjoyable and open-hearted manner. That is what excites me the most because the subject is quite different from what you would typically see in theatrical cinema.



What was the idea behind starting a Telugu original series?

Telugu audiences have always loved entertainment and embraced stories across genres. However, we believe there is a much larger appetite for diverse subjects than what has traditionally been offered. At Netflix, we understand the power of premium long-format storytelling, and we have seen how Indian stories and Telugu stories in particular travel across the world. Whether it is films by celebrated filmmakers like SS Rajamouli or movies like Lucky Baskhar by Venky Atluri, which became hugely successful on Netflix and reached audiences far beyond their theatrical runs, these examples reinforce our belief that authentic storytelling resonates globall