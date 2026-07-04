Monika Shergill: South India is a strategic growth engine for Netflix

With Netflix’s first-ever Telugu original series, Super Subbu released this week, the streaming giant is making a significant move into regional storytelling. In a conversation with CE, Monika Shergill, vice president, content, Netflix India, speaks about the platform’s Telugu content strategy, the growing appetite for South Indian stories, and what audiences can expect in the coming months.
Tell us about the Super Subbu.
We have been working on Super Subbu for the last year and a half, and we are incredibly excited about it. It tackles a very unusual subject, but it does so in a warm, charming and accessible way. You won’t even realise that director Malik Ram and his team have taken an awkward or unconventional topic and presented it in such an enjoyable and open-hearted manner. That is what excites me the most because the subject is quite different from what you would typically see in theatrical cinema.
What was the idea behind starting a Telugu original series?
Telugu audiences have always loved entertainment and embraced stories across genres. However, we believe there is a much larger appetite for diverse subjects than what has traditionally been offered. At Netflix, we understand the power of premium long-format storytelling, and we have seen how Indian stories and Telugu stories in particular travel across the world. Whether it is films by celebrated filmmakers like SS Rajamouli or movies like Lucky Baskhar by Venky Atluri, which became hugely successful on Netflix and reached audiences far beyond their theatrical runs, these examples reinforce our belief that authentic storytelling resonates globall
Are there more Telugu series in the pipeline?
Absolutely. We are working on several Telugu projects, including original Netflix films. One that we’ve already announced is Takshakudu, starring Anand Deverakonda. It is a fascinating folklore-based mystery thriller set in a rural backdrop, and I’m personally very excited about it. Beyond that, there are several more projects currently in development. We will continue alternating between Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam originals while expanding our overall slate across both theatrical acquisitions and Netflix originals. This will give audiences a much more diverse range of entertainment.
Are there any directors you are collaborating with?
We haven’t announced those collaborations yet, but we are working with both established and emerging filmmakers across the country. Malik Ram, who directed Super Subbu, is one of the most exciting talents we’ve worked with. One of the fascinating aspects of South Indian cinema is that many directors are also writers, which is not always the case in other industries. I find that incredibly empowering because it gives filmmakers complete clarity about the stories they want to tell.
What are Netflix’s plans for South India going forward?
South India is a strategic growth engine for Netflix. We already have a very large audience base here, and it continues to grow year after year. We’ve built strong relationships across the South Indian film industries, and we intend to keep investing in more original stories. Originals take time because we want every project to feel distinctive and not like a rehash of something that already exists. Our goal is to explore spaces that feel fresh and exciting while giving audiences stories they haven’t seen before.