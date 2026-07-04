Ruhee Dosani: Creativity and chemistry matter more than numbers

She was the face behind some of India’s most viral collaborative content, and recently, Ruhee Dosani made her way to Hyderabad. Currently seen on Amazon Prime Video’s Alliance, Ruhee has been capturing hearts both on screen and online, and CE caught up with her for a candid conversation about nightlife, creativity, fitness, and everything in between.
Ruhee admitted that while she may have visited Hyderabad as a child, this was truly her first time discovering the city on her own terms. “I can already see how nice the people are,” she said, adding, “It just feels good. I got to explore beyond the stereotypical clubbing and partying, and just absolutely explore the culture and the food.”
When it came to what makes a great night out, it had to be either a private party or a Sufi night and it absolutely had to be Bollywood. She shared, “I do not like pop or anything. I’m a proper Bollywood person (laughs). It’s always either my friends, my family, a Bollywood night or I love a Sufi night.”
Ruhee has often been called the ‘Queen of Collab'. Reflecting on how it all began, she said, “I don’t think I was doing anything at the time. I had moved back home after a really long time — after eight years of living in the US. My plan was just to meet my friends, collaborate and create something fun.”
So what makes a collaboration click? For Ruhee, it comes down to chemistry and creativity rather than numbers. “Instead of focusing on numbers, I think if we focus on the creativity and the chemistry between the two creators, that’s more important,” she explained. She also stressed that the fun has to be genuine. “If I’m collaborating with someone and either one person isn’t feeling it, or we both don’t like it — you will see it in the video. But if it’s naturally coming out as a fun video and you’re actually having fun, that’s the best way to work,” she noted.
As the conversation wound down, Ruhee gave a glimpse into what lies ahead. She revealed she was working with Coke Studio and hinted at more projects in the pipeline. “I hope people enjoy that side of me and relate to certain parts of who I am as a person. I’m trying out different ways to excite the audience and entertain them in different ways — not keep it monotonous,” she concluded.