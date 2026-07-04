Ruhee Dosani: Creativity and chemistry matter more than numbers

So what makes a collaboration click? For Ruhee, it comes down to chemistry and creativity rather than numbers. “Instead of focusing on numbers, I think if we focus on the creativity and the chemistry between the two creators, that’s more important,” she explained. She also stressed that the fun has to be genuine. “If I’m collaborating with someone and either one person isn’t feeling it, or we both don’t like it — you will see it in the video. But if it’s naturally coming out as a fun video and you’re actually having fun, that’s the best way to work,” she noted.