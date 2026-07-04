Summer tryst with mangoes at NHCC

There is something about the mango season that instantly evokes nostalgia. Whether it is slices of ripe fruit enjoyed on a hot afternoon or traditional desserts prepared at home, the ‘king of fruits’ has a way of bringing people together. Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre celebrated the beloved fruit with its vibrant Mango Medley Brunch, last weekend, transforming the humble mango into the star ingredient across an impressive spread of global and Indian flavours.

The brunch is far more than a seasonal buffet. It is a celebration of the versatility of mango, with chefs weaving the fruit into salads, appetisers, mains and desserts while complementing the culinary experience with live music and interactive activities such as Mango Mixing (pickle mix) and the crowd-favourite Mango Stomping, making it an engaging outing for families and food enthusiasts alike.