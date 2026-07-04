Summer tryst with mangoes at NHCC

There is something about the mango season that instantly evokes nostalgia. Whether it is slices of ripe fruit enjoyed on a hot afternoon or traditional desserts prepared at home, the ‘king of fruits’ has a way of bringing people together. Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre celebrated the beloved fruit with its vibrant Mango Medley Brunch, last weekend, transforming the humble mango into the star ingredient across an impressive spread of global and Indian flavours.
The brunch is far more than a seasonal buffet. It is a celebration of the versatility of mango, with chefs weaving the fruit into salads, appetisers, mains and desserts while complementing the culinary experience with live music and interactive activities such as Mango Mixing (pickle mix) and the crowd-favourite Mango Stomping, making it an engaging outing for families and food enthusiasts alike.
The experience began with an assortment of refreshing salads that showcase mango in its freshest form. The Chicken Mango Avocado Salad balances succulent chicken with creamy avocado and sweet mango, while the Mexican Mango Salad brings together vibrant flavours with a tangy twist. Equally refreshing are the Tender Mango Tabbouleh with Spring Radish, which offers a light, herbaceous bite, and the Saffron Mango Couscous Salad, where fragrant saffron lends an elegant depth to the sweetness of the fruit.
The appetiser selection demonstrates the fruit’s remarkable adaptability. Crisp Couscous Mango Cheese Croquettes combine crunchy textures with a creamy centre, while the Mango Hummus offers a refreshing take on the classic Middle Eastern dip. Among the hot dishes, the Classical Derby Chicken with Mango Thyme Jus stands out. The tender chicken is paired with a silky jus infused with mango and thyme, creating a delicate balance between savoury richness and fruity brightness.
Dessert, unsurprisingly, is where the mango truly reigns supreme. Traditional Indian sweets receive a seasonal makeover with the Mango Malai Chaap, Mango Kesar Peda, Suji Mango Halwa, Mango Ghevar, and the inventive Rasmalai Raseela Aam Taco, which combines familiar flavours with contemporary presentation.
International desserts are equally captivating. The velvety Choco Mango Panna Cotta marries chocolate with tropical fruit, while the Japanese Mango Cheesecake delivers a light, airy finish. The playful Mangomisu, inspired by tiramisu, offers layers of creamy indulgence, and the comforting Coconut Mango Sticky Rice provides a delightful Southeast Asian touch. Even Hyderabad’s beloved Irani chai finds a place in the celebration through the charming Irani Chai Mango Petit, while scoops of refreshing Mango Ice Cream served in a mango shell offer a simple yet satisfying finale.
With live entertainment, engaging family-friendly activities and a thoughtfully curated menu that travels across cuisines, the Mango Medley Brunch offered a memorable way to celebrate the season.