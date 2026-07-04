The art of not throwing things away

George Carlin once described a house as ‘a place to keep your stuff while you go out and get more stuff.’

Did we really need a house? A cave had a roof but it didn’t have an almirah or an attic to store old fans that don’t run.

Houses have basically become storage spaces that contain more storage spaces. Those storage spaces have clothes. The clothes have storage spaces called pockets. Inside the pockets we keep a wallet, which is another storage space with even more compartments. Then we have secret pockets and lockers, just in case we suddenly decide to go incognito.

I recently went through all the pockets and storage spaces in my house and realised there are things I’ll never use, even in the worst of times. Yet somehow they’ve become sacred and can’t be thrown away.

The moment you step into the house, you’ll probably see fake plants. I have never understood fake plants. We are living through an environmental crisis, yet we choose to use clean drinking water to wipe dust off plastic leaves instead of watering an actual plant.

I also feel sorry for bees. Imagine flying around all day looking for flowers only to discover plastic after plastic. By the third fake plant, the poor bee must be wondering whether it needs therapy or shilajit. You’re making a bee question its life purpose.