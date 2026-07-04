Where whisky meets the table

The experience began with an introduction to the flavour profile of Longitude 77 whisky, presented by Abhinav Dewan, Brand Ambassador, Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt. Guests were invited to savour its tasting notes alongside a selection of nuts and cheeses before the meal commenced. Speaking about the specially curated menu, executive chef Ammanna Raju said, “The menu has been designed around the flavour profile of Longitude 77. Some of the dishes incorporate whisky into their recipes, while others are paired to complement the cocktails. We’ve drawn inspiration from Indian flavours, with the seafood and desserts carefully matched to the drinks, ensuring every course offers a unique experience.”

The evening opened with appetisers paired with the refreshing Konkan Kokum Highball, made with Longitude 77 whisky, kokum syrup, lime juice, soda, and ginger ale. The Gunpowder Prawns, featuring pan-seared prawns coated in South Indian gunpowder spice and finished with a delicate Longitude 77 whisky butter sauce, offered bold flavours. While the prawns were slightly undercooked, the rich, buttery sauce more than made up for it.