Where whisky meets the table

An evening of fine whisky, thoughtfully crafted cocktails, and expertly paired cuisine is always a recipe for a memorable experience. Novotel Hyderabad Airport’s Socializz recently hosted A Journey Along Longitude 77, an immersive dining experience that showcased whisky-based cocktails paired with a specially curated menu by executive chef Ammanna Raju. It was an evening filled with great flavours, lively conversations, and plenty of laughter.
The experience began with an introduction to the flavour profile of Longitude 77 whisky, presented by Abhinav Dewan, Brand Ambassador, Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt. Guests were invited to savour its tasting notes alongside a selection of nuts and cheeses before the meal commenced. Speaking about the specially curated menu, executive chef Ammanna Raju said, “The menu has been designed around the flavour profile of Longitude 77. Some of the dishes incorporate whisky into their recipes, while others are paired to complement the cocktails. We’ve drawn inspiration from Indian flavours, with the seafood and desserts carefully matched to the drinks, ensuring every course offers a unique experience.”
The evening opened with appetisers paired with the refreshing Konkan Kokum Highball, made with Longitude 77 whisky, kokum syrup, lime juice, soda, and ginger ale. The Gunpowder Prawns, featuring pan-seared prawns coated in South Indian gunpowder spice and finished with a delicate Longitude 77 whisky butter sauce, offered bold flavours. While the prawns were slightly undercooked, the rich, buttery sauce more than made up for it.
Equally impressive was the Lamb Seekh with Rosemary Jus, a juicy and flavourful kebab served with a light rosemary-infused jus. The vegetarian offerings were just as enjoyable, particularly the Truffle Mushroom Galouti served on mini kulchas and the Charred Broccoli with Parmesan Makhani, both of which balanced robust flavours with elegant presentation.
For the main course, the Smoked Butter Chicken Ravioli in a creamy Longitude 77 sauce stood out with its comforting richness, while the Pepper-Crusted Fish served with a coconut saffron velouté offered delicate flavours and a refined finish.
The meal concluded on a sweet note with the Kerala Cinnamon Old Fashioned, perfectly paired with the Cardamom Tres Leches with Longitude 77 Caramel. The soft milk cake, soaked in cardamom cream and topped with pistachio praline and a warm drizzle of Longitude 77 caramel, was indulgent without being overwhelming, making for a fitting finale to an evening that celebrated the harmony of whisky and food.