Cockroaches, rat droppings found at four Cyberabad restaurants during inspections

HYDERABAD: Cockroach infestation, rat droppings, reused cooking oil, improperly stored food and unhygienic kitchens were among the violations detected during inspections conducted by food safety officials at four restaurants across Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits.

The tainted restaurants are Fire Water Fine Dining in Phoenix Towers, Mandi King near Starbucks in Gachibowli, Am Aha Restaurant in Infinity Mall in Madinaguda and Kake Di Hatti Pure Veg Restaurant in Infinity Mall.

Food safety teams issued improvement notices to all four establishments, directing their managements to rectify the deficiencies immediately and comply with prescribed food safety norms.

Warning restaurants against compromising public health, Cyberabad Municipal Commissioner G Srijana said the civic body would take stringent action against establishments that repeatedly violated hygiene standards.

The inspections also revealed instances of raw and cooked food being stored together, food items kept without labels, inadequate pest control measures and poor waste management, all of which pose risks of contamination.