Work gathers pace on Hyderabad's Rs 5,750-crore twin elevated corridors

HYDERABAD: Construction of the Rs 5,750-crore twin elevated corridor projects connecting Paradise Junction with Dairy Farm Road (NH-44) and Shamirpet Outer Ring Road (ORR) has gathered pace, with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) keen on meeting the completion deadline of 18 months.

The two projects, aimed at easing traffic congestion in the northern parts of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, are designed to improve connectivity along National Highway-44 and State Highway-1.

On Elevated Corridor-I (EC-I), work is progressing on multiple fronts. In Stretch-I, 18 foundations, 18 piers and six pier caps have been completed. In Stretch-II, seven foundations and three piers have been completed. At the up-ramp near Chainage 3+500, two foundations have been completed, while the remaining works are awaiting resolution of land acquisition issues. Officials said 33 girders have also been cast as part of the project.

The elevated corridor begins near Balamrai, close to Paradise Junction, where piers and pier caps are under construction. Pier cap casting is being carried out on-site to speed up execution. Seven piers are being constructed up to Balamrai Circle, while a major interchange with two ramps is taking shape at Bowenpally Circle. The elevated corridor will continue from Bowenpally to Suchitra Junction before terminating near Dairy Farm Road.

HMDA officials said construction activities are being carried out simultaneously on stretches where land is available, while efforts are continuing to secure the remaining land and statutory clearances.

For EC-I, about 2.20 km of the 3.20 km defence land required for the project has been handed over to HMDA, while the remaining one km is awaiting revised working permission from the Ministry of Defence. Around 30% of the project stretch is currently available for construction. Of the 1.60 km of private land required, land acquisition awards are yet to be passed.