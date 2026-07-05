Work gathers pace on Hyderabad's Rs 5,750-crore twin elevated corridors

HYDERABAD: Construction of the Rs 5,750-crore twin elevated corridor projects connecting Paradise Junction with Dairy Farm Road (NH-44) and Shamirpet Outer Ring Road (ORR) has gathered pace, with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) keen on meeting the completion deadline of 18 months.
The two projects, aimed at easing traffic congestion in the northern parts of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, are designed to improve connectivity along National Highway-44 and State Highway-1.
On Elevated Corridor-I (EC-I), work is progressing on multiple fronts. In Stretch-I, 18 foundations, 18 piers and six pier caps have been completed. In Stretch-II, seven foundations and three piers have been completed. At the up-ramp near Chainage 3+500, two foundations have been completed, while the remaining works are awaiting resolution of land acquisition issues. Officials said 33 girders have also been cast as part of the project.
The elevated corridor begins near Balamrai, close to Paradise Junction, where piers and pier caps are under construction. Pier cap casting is being carried out on-site to speed up execution. Seven piers are being constructed up to Balamrai Circle, while a major interchange with two ramps is taking shape at Bowenpally Circle. The elevated corridor will continue from Bowenpally to Suchitra Junction before terminating near Dairy Farm Road.
HMDA officials said construction activities are being carried out simultaneously on stretches where land is available, while efforts are continuing to secure the remaining land and statutory clearances.
For EC-I, about 2.20 km of the 3.20 km defence land required for the project has been handed over to HMDA, while the remaining one km is awaiting revised working permission from the Ministry of Defence. Around 30% of the project stretch is currently available for construction. Of the 1.60 km of private land required, land acquisition awards are yet to be passed.
Construction of 2.10 km of the proposed 2.79-km defence compound wall has been completed, while the remaining stretch is under execution. Two defence sumps at Balamrai and Bowenpally are nearing completion, while the sump at Race Course is yet to be handed over by the Defence authorities. Work on 29 of the 36 defence-affected structures is in progress, while line drawings for the remaining seven structures are awaited.
On Elevated Corridor-II (EC-II), from Paradise Junction to Shamirpet ORR Junction, about 7.50 km of the required 9.813 km of defence land has been handed over, with the balance awaiting revised permission from the Ministry of Defence. Around 40% of the defence land stretch and nearly half of the overall project corridor are available for construction.
Of the total 8.327 km of private land required for EC-II, about 1.80 km has been handed over. Construction of 4.26 km of the proposed 11.74-km defence compound wall has been completed, while work on the remaining stretch is under way. One defence sump at the Indian Air Force station in Begumpet is under construction, while land for another at Trishul Lines is yet to be handed over. Of the 91 defence-affected structures, works for five have been awarded, 79 are in the tendering stage and proposals relating to six structures have been submitted for administrative sanction. An underground tunnel is also proposed near Hakimpet Air Force Station.
Officials said utility shifting, boundary wall construction and tree translocation are progressing. A batching plant at Base Camp-I has been commissioned and staff mobilisation completed, while Base Camp-II is being established at Telangana Sports Land.
HMDA is coordinating with the Ministry of Defence, the Revenue department and other stakeholder agencies to expedite land handover and statutory clearances. Officials said completion of the two elevated corridors within the next 18 months is expected to ease congestion, reduce travel time and improve connectivity across the northern corridor of Hyderabad.